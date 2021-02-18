Chandigarh, Feb 18 (PTI) The Punjab Excise department on Thursday claimed to have busted a liquor smuggling module with the arrest of two people and seizure of alcohol brought from Haryana.

The department said it had learnt about two contractors from Haryana and two men from Nabha and Ludhiana who along with others allegedly smuggled in liquor from the neighbouring state and sold it in areas around Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib districts in Punjab.

Acting on a tip off, a team of the department intercepted a truck near Mehmudpur Jattan village in Shambhu and found 3,720 bottles of liquor (meant to be sold in Haryana only) inside a concealed cabin in the vehicle, an official spokesperson said.

The liquor bottles were seized and two people arrested on the spot, he said.

