Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 27 (ANI): Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab Dr S Karuna Raju said on Thursday that various surveillance teams have seized 16.10 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 7.02 crores in violation of the Model Code of Conduct to date, which is currently in effect in the state ahead of assembly polls.

Raju also said that enforcement teams have also recovered psychotropic substances worth Rs 58.89 crores and unaccounted cash worth Rs 15.51 crores.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force in Punjab from the date of the announcement of elections (January 8, 2022) by the Election Commission of India.

Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

