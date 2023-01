New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Following is the list of 106 people who have been selected for Padma awards on the eve of 74th Republic Day.

The Awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities like art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.

The list comprises 6 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards. 19 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 2 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 7 Posthumous awardees. Padma Vibhushan

Balkrishna Doshi (Posthumous)

Zakir Hussain

S M Krishna

Dilip Mahalanabis (Posthumous)

Srinivas Varadhan

Mulayam Singh Yadav (Posthumous) Padma Bhushan

S L Bhyrappa

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Deepak Dhar

Vani Jairam

Swami Chinna Jeeyar

Suman Kalyanpur

Kapil Kapoor

Sudha Murty

Kamlesh D Patel Padma Shri

Dr. Sukama Acharya

Jodhaiyabai Baiga

Premjit Baria

Usha Barle

Munishwar Chanddawar

Hemant Chauhan

Bhanubhai Chitara

Hemoprova Chutia

Narendra Chandra Debbarma (Posthumous)

Subhadra Devi

Khadar Valli Dudekula

Hem Chandra Goswami

Pritikana Goswami

Radha Charan Gupta

Modadugu Vijay Gupta

Ahmed Hussain & Shri Mohd Hussain *(Duo)

Dilshad Hussain

Bhiku Ramji Idate

C I Issac

Rattan Singh Jaggi

Bikram Bahadur Jamatia

Ramkuiwangbe Jene

Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala (Posthumous)

Ratan Chandra Kar

Mahipat Kavi

M M Keeravaani

Areez Khambatta (Posthumous)

Parshuram Komaji Khune

Ganesh Nagappa Krishnarajanagara

Maguni Charan Kuanr

Anand Kumar

Arvind Kumar

Domar Singh Kunvar

Risingbor Kurkalang

Hirabai Lobi

Moolchand Lodha

Rani Machaiah

Ajay Kumar Mandavi

Prabhakar Bhanudas Mande

Gajanan Jagannath Mane

Antaryami Mishra

Nadoja Pindipapanahalli Munivenkatappa

Prof. (Dr.) Mahendra Pal

Uma Shankar Pandey

Ramesh Parmar & Ms. Shanti Parmar *(Duo)

Dr. Nalini Parthasarathi

Hanumantha Rao Pasupuleti

Ramesh Patange

Krishna Patel

K Kalyanasundaram Pillai

V P Appukuttan Poduval

Kapil Dev Prasad

S R D Prasad

Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri

C V Raju

Bakshi Ram

Cheruvayal K Raman

Sujatha Ramdorai

Abbareddy Nageswara Rao

Pareshbhai Rathwa

B Ramakrishna Reddy

Mangala Kanti Roy

K C Runremsangi

Vadivel Gopal & Shri Masi Sadaiyan *(Duo)

Manoranjan Sahu

Patayat Sahu

Ritwik Sanyal

Kota Satchidananda Sastry

Sankurathri Chandra Sekhar

K Shanathoiba Sharma

Nekram Sharma

Gurcharan Singh

Laxman Singh

Mohan Singh

Thounaojam Chaoba Singh

Prakash Chandra Sood

Neihunuo Sorhie

Dr. Janum Singh Soy

Kushok Thiksey Nawang Chamba Stanzin

S Subbaraman

Moa Subong

Palam Kalyana Sundaram

Raveena Ravi Tandon

Vishwanath Prasad Tiwari

Dhaniram Toto

Tula Ram Upreti

Dr. Gopalsamy Veluchamy

Dr. Ishwar Chander Verma

Coomi Nariman Wadia

Karma Wangchu (Posthumous)

Ghulam Muhammad Zaz

