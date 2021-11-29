Bengaluru, November 29: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday said that one of the two people who had tested positive at Bengaluru airport after arriving from South Africa are having 'a little different from Delta variant.'

While speaking to the media, Sudhakar said, "One is relatively better and the other, we are finding it a little different from Delta variant. We have sent the sample to the Centre's lab. We are waiting for final inference."

Meanwhile, in view of the new variant of COVID-19, the Dakshina Kannada district administration resume Covid screening at Talapady Checkpost, conducting RT-PCR tests of those coming to the district from Kerala without COVID-19 negative report. Omicron COVID-19 Variant: From Germany to Canada, List Of Countries That Have Reported Cases of The New Variant.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Monday asked people not to panic about the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' and suggested following COVID-19 precautionary measures strictly. Karnataka reported 315 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours.

