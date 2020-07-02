Munger (Bihar) [India], July 2 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has taken action against the Munger district president Raghvendra Bharti, by relieving him of the post after he gave a media statement saying that NDA coalition is "unbreakable".

In a statement, Bharti said that the NDA coalition is "unbreakable", on which the party has now taken an action.

Also Read | Coronavirus Cases in India Cross 6 Lakh, COVID-19 Death Toll Jumps to 17,834.

The LJP state unit has given all the responsibility of the alliance to Chirag Paswan, the national President of the party.

The party believes that no one should speak on the subject of the coalition as this decision will be taken by Paswan only.

Also Read | Monsoon Update in Karnataka: Heavy Rains Likely in Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada And Udupi Tomorrow, IMD Issues Orange Alert.

LJP's General Secretary Shahnawaz Kaifi has given a relieving order against Munger district Chief till further orders. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)