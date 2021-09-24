New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI) An official of the Tata group, which is partnering with Airbus in the C-295 transport aircraft deal for the Indian Air Force, said they were yet to finalise the location of the manufacturing facility for the first-ever aerospace manufacturing project awarded to the private sector in the country.

Addressing a press conference after the deal was signed between the Defence Ministry and Airbus of Spain, the partner companies announced that the over Rs 15,000 crore deal would help in the creation of 15,000 direct and 10,000 direct jobs in the high-skill sector.

"We have looked at many locations and the process is still going on. We are yet to finalise the location. There are multiple stakeholders in the project and all aspects have to be looked into. We are hoping it would be done soon," said Tata Advanced System Limited Head Sukaran Singh.

He said the project was one of the last projects on which the former Tata group chairman had worked. Singh said he was sure that from the fifth year of the project, the Tata group would have learnt significantly about aircraft manufacturing.

As per the plan, 16 aircraft would be produced in Spain by Airbus after which they would start getting delivered four years from now. The remaining 40 would start getting manufactured from the Airbus Tata facility in India after that.

The complete project to manufacture the 56 aircraft in both India and Spain would take 10 years and the first aircraft would be delivered to the Indian Air Force from Spain four years after the contract signing.

The aircraft would have an indigenous self-protection system developed by Bharat Electronics Limited and Bharat Dynamics Limited.

Airbus officials said the facility in India would be developed to have a capacity of producing or integrating up to 12 aircraft per year.

India has signed the deal for this project as per the defence procurement procedure 2011 under which the tender for the project was issued.

The contract was signed on September 24 in the defence ministry between India and Airbus. Airbus has signed a contract with Tata as its production partner in India. (ANI)

