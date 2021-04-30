Jaipur, Apr 30 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Friday extended the lockdown till May 17 due to the soaring coronavirus infections.

The Home Department principal secretary issued the order, calling it 'Pandemic Red Alert- Public Discipline Fortnight'.

The restrictions, which were imposed from April 19 to to May 3, were extended for 15 days

All workplaces, except a few government offices engaged in COVID management, and markets would remain closed, according to the guidelines.

Retail and wholesale shops of grocery, flour mills, cattle feed will continue to open for five hours from 6 am to 11 am from Monday to Friday, while dairy shops would operate daily from 6 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Wholesale markets, vegetable and fruit shops, garland vendors will continue to open daily from 6 am to 11 am.

Vendors who sell fruits and vegetables on pull carts, e-rickshaws and others would also be allowed from 6 am to 11 am daily.

Optical shops will also be allowed to open on Tuesday and Friday from 6 am to 11 am.

Only 31 people will be allowed in marriage ceremonies and the wedding functions will be allowed for only three hours.

If anyone who is not under exempted category is found roaming, that person will be shifted to institutional quarantine facility till the RTPCR report is negative. PTI

