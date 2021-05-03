Puducherry, May 3 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday announced that the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 would be extended till May 10.

She announced this while speaking to reporters after inaugurating a separate OP booth on the premises of Rajiv Gandhi Government Maternity Hospital here.

The lockdown was to have ended today and has been extended further till May 10.

She said only essential services would be permitted during the lockdown and appealed to the people to remain indoors and use masks even at home. She said the purpose of having a separate OP booth in the maternity hospital to test pregnant women was to help them take the tests outside instead of in the hospitals. "Pregnant women admitted as inpatients were alone being tested in the hospital and those coming from outside were asked to go the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College hospital for testing the samples. This was causing hardship," said the Lieutenant Governor said. In the meanwhile, a press release from the Health Department said the government has procured 2,000 vials of Remdesivir injections which were being distributed to government medical college hospitals and private medical college hospitals for treatment of inpatients.

