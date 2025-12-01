New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The Lower House of the Parliament, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Monday, and will meet on Tuesday (December 2), 11 AM.

The first day of the winter session of Parliament saw repeated sloganeering, with the ruling party alleging that the Opposition MPs are not letting the house function. Between 11 AM to 2 PM, the house saw 3 total adjournments, and legislative business of just around 50 minutes took place.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu To Inaugurate Kerala 'Lok Bhavan', Lead Navy Day Celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram on December 3.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025 bill on the floor of the house for consideration and passing.

"The Central government amended the Central Goods and Services Act of 2017, particularly section 121 to 134 of the finance Act 2025. This was passed by Parliament and enacted in 2024. These changes also came into effect on October 2025 after more than half of the states updated their GST. But unfortunately Manipur GST could not happen in time as the state assembly was in a suspended mode," the Union Finance Minister said on the floor amid repeated sloganeering.

Also Read | BSF Raising Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Border Security Force 61th Raising Day; Commends Their Unwavering Resolve and Professionalism.

Meanwhile, MP Krishna Prasant Tenneti, sitting on the Speaker's chair, urged the Opposition MPs to maintain decorum and get back to their seats, where they can be heard properly.

"Please be seated. Kindly go back to your seats, let the proceedings go on, I will listen to you but not like this. Kindly go back to your seats, so I can hear you, now I cannot hear you. If 20-40 people speak together then I cannot hear you," MP Krishna Prasant Tenneti said while sitting at the Speaker's chair.

Even after repeated requests, the sloganeering continued, prompting the chair to adjourn the house.

"Do you want to be heard or not? If you don't want to be heard, the House is adjourned till Tuesday, December 2 at 11 AM," the MP added.

Earlier, multiple Opposition leaders raised the slogan of "vote chor, gaddi chod" in the House, while also demanding a discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across the country. The same slogans continued throughout the day.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025 and the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The bill was introduced in the House via a voice vote. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)