New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Following an uproar by opposition MPs while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was introducing his Council of Ministers, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh raised an objection against the uproar while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was introducing his Council of Ministers in Lok Sabha.

Ahead of the commencement of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing media said the government wants pandemics to be discussed in the Parliament on priority while adding that people who take the COVID vaccine become 'Baahubali' in the fight against the disease.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to continue till August 13. (ANI)

