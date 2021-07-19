New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): As the uproar by the Opposition MPs continued during ongoing Parliament's Monsoon Session, Lok Sabha has been again adjourned till 3.30 pm.

Earlier, following an uproar by opposition MPs, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was introducing his Council of Ministers, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha was announced to be adjourned till 2 pm.

However, the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal condemned the manner in which Opposition MPs behaved on the first day of the session.

"We condemn the manner in which Opposition MPs behaved on the first day of the session today. We saw a very unfortunate situation, both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. In Rajya Sabha, the address of the Chairman was interrupted too," Goyal told media persons.

Meanwhile, the Business Advisory Committee meeting of Lok Sabha also began.

The Opposition is cornering the BJP-led NDA government on a range of issues including farmers' protests, price rises, increasing costs of diesel and petrol and issues related to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on Monday to discuss issues like inflation, farmers' issues and fuel price hikes.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, 2021 commenced on Monday and will continue till August 13. (ANI)

