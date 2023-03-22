New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore on Wednesday gave to Speaker Om Birla a notice of violation of rules against Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over his allegations made against Rahul Gandhi on March 13.

In his notice, he said when Lok Sabha reconvened for the second part of the Budget session, Singh without offering any advance notice addressed the House and made "defamatory statements" against the Congress MP. Tagore in his notice also demanded action against the BJP member.

The notice has been given under Rule 223 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha (LS Rules) against Singh for violating Rule 352 (vii) and Rule 353 of the LS Rules during his address to the Lower House of Parliament on March 13.

The notice comes in the wake of demands by BJP members that Gandhi tender an apology for his "democracy under attack" remark in the UK and for defaming India from foreign soil.

Congress member Gandhi has separately written to Lok Sabha Speaker Birla seeking time for responding to the allegations made by the minister and some others over his remarks made in London.

The issue has forced several disruptions in both Houses of Parliament, which has not been able to transact any significant business ever since the start of the second leg of the Budget session on March 13.

Tagore said on March 13 when Parliament was called into session and members assembled in the House, Singh addressed Lok Sabha without offering any advance notice and made "defamatory statements against Gandhi.

He also gave the relevant portion of the recorded Lok Sabha proceedings to the speaker.

Singh in the House had said Gandhi has gone to London and has said that democracy in India is under threat and foreign forces should save democracy. The BJP member also alleged that the Congress MP has tried to defame India and has hurt the dignity and reputation of the country.

"Defamatory statements of Rajnath Singh were supported by unfounded allegations and have even been repeated by several Members of Parliament," he said in his notice.

"Furthermore, what is alarming is the fact that such blatant character assassination on a Member of Parliament is not only being allowed but encouraged since Rahul Gandhi has not been given any opportunity to defend himself or refute the allegations raised against him," Tagore said.

Rajnath Singh, while making "defamatory and undignified statements has neither provided any source from where he had gathered the information nor has he presented any documentary or likewise evidence to support his claims against Rahul Gandhi", Tagore said in his notice.

"Therefore, Rajnath Singh has clearly violated Rule 352 (ii) and Rule 353 of the L.S Rules and the matter has to be taken up for action against the said Member on priority," he said.

Rule 353 states that "no allegation of a defamatory or incriminatory nature shall be made by a member against any person unless the member has given seven (adequate advance notice) to the Speaker and also to the Minister concerned so that the Minister may be able to make an investigation into the matter for the purpose of a reply: Provided that the Speaker may at any time prohibit any member from making any such allegation if the Speaker is of opinion that such allegation is derogatory to the dignity of the House or that no public interest is served by making such allegation".

Rule 223 (ii) states that "a member wishing to raise a question of privilege shall give notice in writing to the Secretary General (by 10.00 hours) on the day the question is proposed to be raised. If the question raised is based on a document, the notice shall be accompanied by the document".

