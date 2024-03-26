Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 26 (ANI): The Bahujan Samaj Party on Tuesday declared the list of five candidates for Uttarakhand for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The party has fielded Neem Chandra Chhuriyal from Tehri Garhwal, while Dhir Singh Bisht will contest from Pauri Garhwal.

BSP has also decided to field Narayan Ram from Almora, and Akhtar Ali Mahigir has been nominated from Nainital Udham Singh Nagar. Jamil Ahmed is set to contest from the Haridwar Lok Sabha seat.

With this announcement, BSP has announced 30 candidates so far.

Hours after releasing its first list of 16 candidates from Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday released its second list.

The second list of the party featured nine candidates.

The Mayawati-led BSP has fielded Hembabu Dhangar from Hathras, Kamal Kant Upmanyu from Mathura, Pooja Amrohi from Agra, and Ram Niwas Sharma from Fatehpur Sikri.

Unlike the 2019 elections, when it was in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), the party is contesting the elections alone this time.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases. The votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

