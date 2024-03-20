Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 20 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, Punjab Police along with central forces on Tuesday conducted a flag march in the Ranjit Avenue area in Amritsar.The main objective behind the flag march was to instill a sense of security among the residents.

Varinder Singh Khosa, ACP North Amritsar said, "Today the police along with central paramilitary forces are conducting a flag march to instil confidence among the public so that they can vote freely and strict action will be taken against anti-social elements...''

He further warned that stringent actions would be taken against all those who indulged in the criminal activities.

"Illegal cash and liquor get transported more during elections and to avoid that we have beefed up the security," he said.

Earlier in the day, a virtual state-level meeting of Punjab's top officials was held on Tuesday to ensure free, fair and transparent elections and adherence to the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India.

DGP Punjab police Gaurav Yadav posted on X, "Senior police officers, Range ADGs/IGs/DIGs, CP, SSPs, all gazetted officers posted in districts, and all SHOs in Punjab to review preventive measures for ensuring free, fair and transparent Lok Sabha Elections and compliance of the guidelines of ECI."

He further stated that all the police officers have been directed to do professional policing and ensure compliance with election guidelines.

He ensured, "The Punjab Police are fully geared up ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the state."

Earlier in the day, Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C, convened a meeting with representatives from major political parties in the state to discuss essential aspects of the upcoming elections.

During the session, he provided detailed insights into the election process, highlighting key statistics such as the total number of voters (2,12,71,246), including male voters (1,11,92,959), female voters (1,00,77,543), transgender voters (744), persons with disabilities (PwD-1,57,257), overseas voters (1597) and the number of polling stations (24,433). (ANI)

