New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): The proceedings of the Lok Sabha faced disruptions on Tuesday as the House adjourned amid ruckus over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks in London.

The BJP government is seeking Rahul Gandhi's apology to the nation over his comments and the Opposition parties objecting to the government.

The House of People will again meet at 2 PM today.

Today is the second day of the second leg of the Budget session of Parliament.

On Monday, the second leg of the Budget session of Parliament resumed after a month-long break.

Rahul Gandhi's comments at his alma mater Cambridge University -- that Indian democracy is under attack and several politicians, including himself, are under surveillance -- have become the latest flashpoint between the Congress and the BJP. The BJP has accused him of "defaming" the country abroad after repeated electoral defeats.

Rahul Gandhi hit back, alleging that it is the Prime Minister who discredited the country's achievements since its Independence.

During the interaction at the Chatham House in London recently, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the microphones of Opposition leaders in Parliament are often silenced. He attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre and levelled several allegations. (ANI)

