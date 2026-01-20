Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 20 (ANI): Following her side's win over Gujarat Giants (GG), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Smriti Mandhana hailed uncapped batter Gautami Naik for her fine fifty and added that achieving a score close to 180 in the first innings was "amazing".

RCB's dream run in Women's Premier League (WPL) continued as they secured their fifth successive win to become the first to seal the playoff spot, keeping Gujarat Giants (GG) waiting for their berth and giving them a horrendous start to Vadodara's home leg.

Also Read | Injury Scare for Ethan Ramsay; Scotland U19 Bowler Lands Awkwardly, Rolls his Ankle Twice While Bowling (Watch Video).

Gautami's sensational 55-ball 73, with seven fours and a six, anchored the innings for RCB with the right mix of attack and caution after some early wickets and helped them post a total which proved to be too much for GG with Sayali Sathghare, Lauren Bell and Nadine de Klerk troubling the batters with their lethal accuracy and pace.

Speaking after the win, Smriti said during the post-match presentation, "To get close to 180 with the start we got is amazing. Very happy for Gautami, coming after a good show in domestic cricket. I think the attitude she has had from the first game. If the attitude is there to do well, that is the most important thing. For her to do it without the experience, it is a commendable effort."

Also Read | Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Wins 100th Match in Melbourne As Shang Juncheng and Swiatek Reach Second Round.

The skipper also said that the pitch is "pretty dry" this time around, and everyone in the playing XI has contributed to this fine run so far. With their next match scheduled against Delhi Capitals (DC) on January 24, it is going to be some relaxing days for RCB after a hectic week that saw them play four matches, including three in the last four days.

"Looking forward to the break. To play 3 games in 4 days with a travel day is not easy. The message to the girls is to take a couple of days break and come back. We have not been really big on what is going to happen. Credit to our support staff as well. They have kept us really positive.

'Player of the Match' Gautami also spoke on her performance, expressing gratitude to god and RCB management for the opportunity and trust shown in her.

"I just wanted a chance. It didn't matter where. It was a long journey (from domestic cricket to WPL). I cannot tell you how hard I have worked for this moment. My family, my coaches, I was only able to achieve this thanks to them. I would like to dedicate this award to my sir and my family. I am here because of them, and they have taken a lot of efforts today," she added.

South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk, now holding the 'Purple Cap' for most wickets (10 wickets) in five innings at an average of 13.20, with a four-fer to her name, spoke on how Lauren Bell's opening the bowling and getting some big names in her wicket column has made her job easier.

"It is really easy to go on after the way Bell has opened the bowling. She has picked up some of the big hitters up front this season, and makes it easier for me. Just keeping it nice and simple and trying to back up the other bowlers. It has been tough for the bowlers in Mumbai, so I think it was good to come over here (in Vadodara). Credit to our batters for making it look easy to get to 178. It was always going to be tough to chase 180 and credit to our bowlers."

Klerk said the focus was on stump-to-stump bowling, hailed the team's powerplay bowling resources, and noted that, with different players contributing in every match, the confidence level within the group is really high.

"Sayali has come in and had a massive impact. And then my job is to try and come in, hit the stumps and just mix it up and try to close it on the back end. The bowling group has been great this season. [Team's confidence level on a scale of 0-10] I would say 12, to be honest. Different people have put their hands up in different games, not relying on a few players. Different bowlers, different batters have stepped up in the games. That's been a massive key to our success in the last five games," she signed off.

Coming to the match, GG opted to field first against RCB. Gautami Naik had useful partnerships with skipper Smriti (26 in 23 balls, with four boundaries) and Richa Ghosh (27 in 20 balls, with three sixes) as RCB posted 178/6 in 20 overs, with Kashvee Gautam (2/38) and Gardner (2/43) being the top bowlers.

During the defence of 179 runs, RCB reduced GG to 48/5. Gardner did score a well-fought 43-ball 54, with five fours and a six. RCB restricted them to 117/8, with Sayali Sathghare (3/21), Nadine de Klerk (2/17) and Lauren Bell (1/23) bowling sensational four-over spells, and Gautami taking the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)