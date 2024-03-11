Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 11 (ANI): Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the BJP-led Assam government, announced the list of candidates for two parliamentary constituencies in Assam on Monday.

The party leadership on Monday formally announced the list of candidates for the two seats, Barpeta and Dhubri.

Senior AGP leader Phanibhushan Choudhury will contest from the Barpeta parliamentary seat, while Zabed Islam will contest from the Dhubri seat.

Speaking to ANI, Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, leader of AGP, said, "AGP has today announced the names of its two candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. For this, AGP's senior leader, 8-time MLA Phanibhushan Choudhury, will contest the polls from the Barpeta parliamentary seat.

"While Zabed Islam, the choice of the new generation, will contest from the Dhubri seat, this announcement has been made for the upcoming elections. We hope that when AGP comes with full strength, our efforts will continue to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi the PM for the third consecutive time," he added.

Earlier last week, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) had reached the seat-sharing deal for Assam for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

CM Sarma announced that the BJP would contest on 11 out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the AGP would contest in Barpeta and Dhubri seats, and the UPPL is set to field its candidate from the Kokrajhar seat.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma further exuded confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would secure victory on all 11 seats in the polls.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he added, "The Congress will be segregated. May Congress remain as a name. NDA is heading to win 400 seats."

A core committee meeting was held for several states, including Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam, besides the union territory of Delhi, ahead of the meeting of the party's Central Election Committee on February 29.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

