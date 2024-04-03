India News | Lok Sabha Polls: Congress Launches 'ghar Ghar Guarantee' Campaign from Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, starting from April 19, the Congress Party on Wednesday launched its 'Ghar ghar guarantee' campaign from the national capital, under which the party leaders will reach out to more than 80 million households across the country.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress General Secretary in Charge of Communications, while speaking to ANI said that under the campaign, the party workers and leaders will take guarantee cards to 8 crore families - a card has been made regarding our 5 'nyay' and 25 guarantees that were announced by the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi at the time of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Also Read | Chandrachur Goswami Is a ‘Thug’, Not Associated With ‘Real’ Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha: Swami Sundar Giri Maharaj.

"Congress President is coming here. Our 'Ghar ghar guarantee' campaign begins from here. Rahul Gandhi will do it in Wayanad in the afternoon. Under this campaign, we will take guarantee cards to 8 crore families - a card has been made regarding our 5 'nyay' and 25 guarantees that were announced by the Congress president and Rahul Gandhi at the time of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The distribution of that card begins from here," Jairam Ramesh said.

The Congress will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections here on April 5 with its top leaders addressing mega rallies in Jaipur and Hyderabad the next day.

Also Read | Online Scam in Bengaluru: Woman Tries to Purchase IPL Tickets Online, Duped of Rs 86,000.

The party's election manifesto will focus on 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' as well as the guarantees made by it to the people as part of its poll promises for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress manifesto was compiled after carrying out nationwide consultations and after receiving thousands of suggestions via email and our 'Awaaz Bharat Ki' website, as per the party.

The Congress, earlier on March 30 took a swipe at the BJP over it setting up a manifesto committee at the "last moment".

"The BJP's manifesto, begun at this last moment, is merely an exercise in ticking boxes. It reflects the contempt with which the party sees the public," Jairam Ramesh had alleged.

The BJP on March 30 announced a 27-member committee, which included several Union ministers and chief ministers, headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to prepare its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)