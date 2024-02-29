New Delhi, February 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the BJP's campaign for Lok Sabha Elections in West Bengal from March 1. PM Modi will be on a two-day visit to TMC-ruled West Bengal on March 1 and 2. Notably, PM Modi's visit to the state in the wake of the ongoing unrest in the Sandeshkhali enclave where women recently hit the streets and vented their fury by setting ablaze the properties belonging to TMC leaders who are accused of tormenting villagers.

He will address two big public meetings. This visit of the Prime Minister is being considered very important before the Lok Sabha elections. He will also give mantra to the BJP workers to ensure victory in the upcoming elections. PM Narendra Modi Says 'Today Is a Historic Day for Our Railways!'; Here's Why.

On March 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Arambag and on that day he will have a night stay in the state. Apart from this, on March 2, he will address a public meeting in Krishna Nagar. "Lakhs of people will be present in the rally," BJP's Bengal chief Sukant Majumdar told ANI.

Sukant Majumdar also mentioned that the Prime Minister is coming to Bengal, it is a matter of happiness for all of us and he will address the people of West Bengal. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the workers too. PM Modi will also be addressing the women of the entire country from Barashat, West Bengal on March 6. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Central Election Panel to Meet on February 29 Ahead of LS Polls.

BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan held a meeting in West Bengal on February 24 to take stock of the preparations in this regard. BJP Bengal sources told ANI that in 2024 polls, BJP will be winning more seats in West Bengal than before. This time the figure is likely to go up to 26, however at present it is estimated that 20 to 26 seats will be won by BJP.

Overall, the BJP is very confident and is continuously engaged in its work. All the leaders and workers of the BJP are working on the ground to make people aware on the Modi-led dispensation's welfare and development schemes in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Pradhan Mantri Employment scheme, the Ayushman Bharat upto an insurance of Rs 5 lakh, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Oushadhi scheme, the Kisan Samman Nidhi and the Pradhana Mantri Jeevan Jyoti are some of these schemes.

