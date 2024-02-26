Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, February 26, took to X and said that today is a historic day for the railways. "At 12:30 PM, 2000 railway infrastructure projects worth over Rs. 41,000 crores will be dedicated to the nation," PM Narendra Modi said in his tweet. PM Modi also said that 553 stations will be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme to enhance the travel experience. "The foundation stones for these stations would be laid. Overbridges and underpasses across India will also be inaugurated," he added. Bharat Tex 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Global Textile Event at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi Today.

553 Stations Will Be Redeveloped

Today is a historic day for our Railways! At 12:30 PM, 2000 railway infrastructure projects worth over Rs. 41,000 crores will be dedicated to the nation. In order to enhance the travel experience, 553 stations will be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The… https://t.co/ddKNWiGIn4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)