Pune (Maharastra) [India], March 10 (ANI): Sharad Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader, declared his daughter and MP Supriya Sule as their candidate for Maharashtra's Baramati Lok Sabha seat on Saturday.

The announcement was made by Pawar during a rally organized in Bhor taluka of Pune district.

Also Read | Germany: Lufthansa Faces Fresh Strike from Different Union.

During his speech, the NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar said, "The Election Commission (EC) is likely to declare the Lok Sabha elections on March 14 or March 15. These elections will decide the future of our country. Nobody was ever worried about the future of our nation, but now change is needed."

He also added, "PM Modi doesn't pay attention towards farmer's suicide instead he is focused on only Gujarat."

Also Read | Delhi: 12-Year-Old Boy Crushed to Death After Concrete Girder Beam at Expressway Construction Site Falls on Him in Geeta Colony Area.

Taking a jibe at Modi's Guarantee, Pawar said, "PM talks of 'Modi Ki Guarantee' but what guarantee is he giving us? Neither black money was brought back, farmers are on strike, inflation and unemployment are serious problems in our country."

Further, Pawar, seeking votes for her daughter, appealed to put their votes over the new election symbol provided to the party and listed Sule's achievements as an MP.

"If you think the situation should be in control, now is the time when you will go for election, press the button of "Tutari" (symbol of NCP SP party). Today, I declare Supriya Sule as a candidate for Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. You (voters of Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency) have elected her three times and she is among the first two-three MPs who ranked among all other MPs known for their works."

"Your candidate also topped in overall attendance in the Parliament, the MP who won the best parliamentarian award for 7 times is your candidate...so you have to elect her in upcoming elections," he added.

The rally was organized by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Bhor taluka of Pune district. During the rally, ShivSena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut, MP Supriya Sule, and Balasaheb Thorat from Congress were present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)