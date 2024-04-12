Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 12 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Friday released the manifesto for the Coimbatore constituency for the Lok Sabha elections.

The promises include the establishment of the Indian Institute of Management, the offices of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Coimbatore city.

Among other poll promises, BJP also announced to introduce round-the-clock mobile food vans named after the legendary leader and former Chief Minister, K Kamaraj.

In a post on X, Annamalai said, "Coimbatore Parliamentary Constituency, we have made 100 promises to benefit the people from all walks of life based on the objective of making the Coimbatore Parliamentary Constituency a prominent place on the world map in the next five years. My dream is our Coimbatore!"

K Annamalai has been fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat and will face DMK's Ganapathy P Rajkumar.

On the electoral bond issue, Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai said there is nothing to create hype around the issue.

"We are very transparent. What's wrong with it? Whichever party willfully they donated it's all in the public eye now, so what is that to hype? Why will it be a setback?" he said.

All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19 in Lok Sabha polls that will be held in seven phases. Votes will be counted on June 4. In 2019, the DMK-led alliance swept the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, winning 38 of 39 seats. (ANI)

