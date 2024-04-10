Theni (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 10 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin campaigned at a vegetable market in Theni district on Wednesday, seeking votes for DMK Lok Sabha candidate Thanga Tamil Selvan.

As per the visuals, the Chief Minister was seen greeting people who had come to the market in the morning.

TTV Dhinakaran, whose Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) is a partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu, is also contesting from the Theni Lok Sabha seat.

Earlier in March, Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin held a roadshow in support of Selvan in Theni.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate Raveendranath Kumar had won the Theni Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 elections. The AIADMK was then in alliance with the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will go to polls in the first phase of the general elections on April 19 and the counting of votes, along with those from other phases, has been scheduled for June 4.

In 2019, the DMK swept the Lok Sabha polls in the state, winning 23 Lok Sabha seats and bagging the lion's share of the total votes polled, at 33.2 per cent.

Its ruling ally, Congress, bagged 8 seats, mining 12.9 per cent of the total votes polled, while the CPI won two seats. CPI (M) and IUML won one seat each while the remaining two seats went to independents. (ANI)

