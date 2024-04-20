New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): A total of 69.46 percent voter turnout was recorded in all 39 parliamentary constituencies of Tamil Nadu, where voting was held on Friday in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election.

According to Election Commission data, Dharmapuri constituency recorded a maximum voter turnout of 81.48 percent.

Voter turnout recorded in other constituencies are --Tiruvallur (68.31 per cent), Chennai North (60.13 per cent) , Chennai South (54.27 per cent), Chennai Central (53.91 per cent), Sriperumbudur (60.21 per cent), Kancheepuram (71.55 per cent), Arakkonam (74.08 per cent), Vellore (73.42 per cent), Krishnagiri (71.31 per cent), Tiruvannamalai (73.88 per cent), Arani (75.65 per cent), Viluppuram (76.47 per cent) Kallakurichi (79.25 per cent), Salem (78.13 per cent), Namakkal (78.16 per cent), Erode (70.54 per cent), Tiruppur (70.58 per cent), Nilgiris (70.93 per cent), Coimbatore (64.81 per cent), Pollanchi (70.70 per cent).

Dindigul (70.99 per cent), Karur (78.61 per cent), Tiruchirappalli (67.45 per cent), Perambalur (77.37 per cent), Cuddalore (72.28 per cent), Chidambaram (75.32 per cent), Mayiladuthurai (70.06 per cent), Nagapattinam (71.55 per cent), Thanjavur (68.18 per cent), Sivaganga (63.94 per cent), Madurai (61.92 per cent), Theni (69.87 per cent), Virudhunagar (70.17 per cent), Ramanathapuram (68.18 per cent), Thoothukudi (59.96 per cent), Tenkasi (67.55 per cent), Tirunelveli (64.10 per cent), Kanniyakumari (65.46 per cent).

In Tamil Nadu in the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, comprising the Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, and AIFB, registered a landslide victory, winning 38 of the 39 seats in the state.

Lakshadweep also registered a high voter turnout at 83.88 per cent.

Voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 concluded on Friday across 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking his third consecutive term, while the opposition bloc-INDIA- a coalition of opposition parties formed to take on the BJP in the general elections, is eyeing ousting him from power

According to the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 1.87 lakh polling stations have been set up, while 18 lakh personnel have been deployed across the 102 constituencies going to the polls.

The results of the seven-phase polls will be announced on June 4. The second phase will be held on April 26 and the remaining phases will be May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1 accordingly. The last general elections in 2019 were also held in seven phases. (ANI)

