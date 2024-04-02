The state unit chief of the Congress party in Andhra Pradesh, YS Sharmila Reddy, is set to contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from the Kadapa constituency, according to a new list of 17 candidates released by the party on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Due to family conflicts, Reddy revolted against her brother and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and switched with the Congress. Now, in Kadapa, she is up against her cousin, YS Avinash Reddy of the YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party). YS Sharmila Joins Congress in Presence of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (Watch Video).

Congress' YS Sharmila Reddy to Take on Cousin YS Avinash Reddy in Kadapa

APCC chief @realyssharmila will contest from Kadapa Lok Sabha. She will face her cousin YS Avinash Reddy from her brother @ysjagan’s @YSRCParty . @INCIndia today announced names for 114 assembly segments in Andhra along with 5 LS segments#Andhra #AndhraPradesh #AndhraPolitics… pic.twitter.com/pHSbas0fiO — SNV Sudhir (@sudhirjourno) April 2, 2024

