New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till noon on Wednesday following continued protests by opposition members over several issues, including the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

As the third day of the Monsoon Session commenced, uproar in the Lok Sabha led Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the proceedings shortly after the House convened.

The speaker adjourned the house as opposition members continued their protests demanding a discussion on key issues, including the SIR exercise being carried out by the Election Commission in Bihar.

Objecting to the use of placards in the well of the House, the Speaker said, "The nation is watching your behaviour and conduct. I will have to take decisive action against members bringing banners. This house is for discussion and dialogue, not for sloganeering. Maintain the decorum of the house," Birla said before adjourning the lower house.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were also disrupted amid sloganeering by the Opposition and subsequently adjourned till noon.

Several opposition leaders moved adjournment motion notices to discuss various issues of public importance.

The opposition leaders have been demanding that the Prime Minister address both houses and the nation on crucial issues, including the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack and the ongoing SIR exercise being carried out by the Election Commission in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The opposition has also demanded that PM Modi respond to the repeated claims made by US President Donald Trump of initiating "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday submitted an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the voters' list revision being carried out by the Election Commission (EC) in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

In his notice, Tagore labelled the SIR exercise as "dangerous and unconstitutional". He accused the Narendra Modi government of "using" the election commission to "disenfranchise the poor and the marginalised communities in Bihar".

Rajya Sabha MPs Sandosh Kumar P, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Syed Naseer Hussain, Ranani Ashokrao Patil and Ranjeet Ranjan also submitted adjournment motion notices to discuss the urgent matter of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls in Bihar.

Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev also submitted an Adjournment motion to discuss the ongoing issue of SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar. (ANI)

