New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): The Monsoon session of the Parliament, which commenced on July 21, culminated on Thursday, a day ahead of its scheduled ending, with both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die.

The session had 21 sittings spread over 32 days. The session saw continuous disruptions over the opposition's demand for discussion on Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, with Lok Sabha seeing about 31 per cent productivity and Rajya Sabha about 39 per cent.

Also Read | Online Gaming Bill 2025 To Make India a Hub for Innovation and Creativity, Says PM Narendra Modi.

With the Houses witnessing continuous disruptions throughout the session, the productivity of Lok Sabha has been approximately 31 per cent and that of Rajya Sabha approximately 33 per cent.

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, in a release, stated that, during the session, 14 Bills were introduced in Lok Sabha. Twelve bills were passed by the Lok Sabha and 15 Bills were passed by the Rajya Sabha.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 22 August 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment, and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

"A total of 15 Bills were passed by both the Houses of Parliament. Also, one Bill was withdrawn in Lok Sabha," the release stated.

The Monsoon session witnessed a special Discussion on India's strong, successful and decisive 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which was held in Lok Sabha on July 28-29 and in Rajya Sabha on July 29-30.

The discussion engaged the Lok Sabha for 18 Hours 41 minutes, in which 73 members took part and was replied to by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the Rajya Sabha, the discussion engaged the House for a total time of 16 hours and 25 minutes, in which 65 Members took part and were replied to by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Statutory Resolution seeking approval for the extension of President's Rule in the State ofManipur for a further period of six months, with effect from August 13, 2025, under Article 356(4) of the Constitution of India was adopted in the Lok Sabha on July 30 and in the Rajya Sabha on August 5.

Income-tax (No. 2) Bill, 2025 was introduced, considered and passed by the Lok Sabha on August 11 and returned by the Rajya Sabha on August 12.

The Government also withdrew the Income-tax Bill, 2025.

The Government in the Budget Session in July 2024 announced that a time-bound comprehensive review of the Income-tax Act, 1961 would be undertaken to make the Act concise, lucid, easy to read and understand. Accordingly, the Income-tax Bill, 2025, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on 13.02.2025, and it was referred to the Select Committee for examination. The report was presented in the Lok Sabha on 21.07.2025. Almost all of the recommendations of the Select Committee were accepted by the Government.

The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, was also passed which seeks to provide for the development and promotion of sports, welfare measures for sportspersons, ethical practices based on basic universal principles of good governance, ethics and fair play of the Olympic and sports movement, the Olympic Charter, the Paralympic Charter, international best practices and established legal standards and to provide for the resolution of sports grievances and sports disputes in a unified, equitable and effective manner and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 was passed which seeks to promote and regulate the online gaming sector including e-sports, educational games and social gaming; to provide for the appointment of an Authority for coordinated policy support, strategic development and regulatory oversight of the sector; to prohibit the offering, operation, facilitation, advertisement, promotion and participation in online money games through any computer resource, mobile device or the internet, particularly where such activities operate across State borders or from foreign jurisdictions; to protect individuals, especially youth and vulnerable populations.

Five Bills of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, namely The Bills of Lading Bill, 2025, The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025, The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025, The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025 and The Indian Ports Bill, 2025 were passed by both Houses of Parliament during the Session.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, were introduced in the Lok Sabha to facilitate ease of doing business and ease of living, respectively, and were referred to a Select Committee of the Lok Sabha.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025; The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 were introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 20 and have been referred to a Joint Committee of both the Houses which seek to provide for removal of the Prime Minister or a Minister in the Union Council of Ministers and the Chief Minister or a Minister in the Council of Ministers of States and UTs facing serious criminal charges which are punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 5 years or more and are arrested and detained in custody for more than 30 days, so as to repose Constitutional morality and faith of the peopleentrusted to them.

A special discussion on India's First Astronaut aboard the International Space Station -Critical role of space programme for 'Viksit Bharat by 2047' was also initiated in the Lok Sabha on August 18, but due to continued disruption in the House, the discussion could not be completed.

Both the Houses witnessed continuous disruptions throughout the Session and as such, the productivity of Lok Sabha has been approximately 31% and that of Rajya Sabha approximately 39 %.

In Lok Sabha, discussions could happen for only 37 Hours out of the total available 120 hours during this Session, and in Rajya Sabha, discussions took place for 41 Hours and 15 minutes only.

The following bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha:

The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025.The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025.The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025.The Manipur Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2025The Income-tax (No.2) Bill, 2025The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025

The following bills were passed by Lok Sabha:

The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in AssemblyConstituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2025The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025.The Manipur Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2025The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025.The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025.The Income-tax Bill, 2025The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025The Indian Ports Bill, 2025The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025

The following bills were passed by both houses of Parliament:

The Bills of Lading Bill, 2025.The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025.The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025.The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025.The Manipur Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2025The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in AssemblyConstituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2025The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025.The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025.The Income-tax Bill, 2025The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025The Indian Ports Bill, 2025The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025

The following bills were referred to joint committe of both Houses:

1. The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 20252. The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 20253. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025

In his valedictory remarks, Lok Sabha Speaker On Birla expressed concern over the lack of decorum and traditions in the House and criticised the Opposition for "planned disruptions" and "sloganeering." He emphasised the need for dignified discussions.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, in his valedictory remarks, called for "serious introspection" while informing the Upper House of the "disappointing" productivity.

"Overall, the House functioned for only 41 hours and 15 minutes. The productivity of this Session stood at a disappointing 38.88 per cent, something that calls for serious introspection. This not only resulted in the loss of precious parliamentary time but also deprived us of the opportunity to deliberate upon several matters of public importance," he said.

The Rajya Sabha also bid farewell to six Members from Tamil Nadu, who completed their term on July 24, 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)