Guwahati, Apr 12 (PTI) Emphasising that the dignity of legislatures is supreme, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday asked lawmakers to refrain from the practices which hurt the decorum of the legislative bodies.

Addressing the valedictory session of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (India Region) Conference here, Birla said it is the duty of all lawmakers across the party lines to ensure that the dignity of their respective legislatures should be maintained all the time.

“Legislatures are the temple of democracy and their dignity is of paramount importance for any democratic nation. Therefore, I would like to categorically state that lawmakers should not indulge in any such practices or activities which may hurt the decorum of the legislative bodies,” Birla said.

In his speech, the Lok Sabha Speaker specifically emphasised the youth participation in the democratic institutions and said the youth, with their energy, potential, and innovative thinking are capable of bringing positive changes in the society and meaningful solutions for the future.

“It is the responsibility of democratic institutions to ensure active participation of the youth to make maximum use of them for development of the country. Our policies and programmes should be youth-centric to reap the demographic dividend,” Birla said. The Speaker also urged the youth that they should be mindful of their duties and responsibility towards the nation.

Speaking on the outcome of the conference, Birla said that the deliberations that have taken place during the conference will prove to be very fruitful and useful not only for India but for the entire Commonwealth Parliamentary Association fraternity.

Birla said such conferences play an important role in establishing sound democratic traditions and parliamentary systems and sharing best practices amongst various legislatures.

Referring to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Birla said that it is for harnessing the potential of all sections of society for the overall progress of the nation. Legislators should go the extra mile to fulfil the needs and hopes of all sections of the society, he said.

