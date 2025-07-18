Kota (Rajasthan), Jul 17 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inspected the rain-affected areas of the waterlogged Kudayla village on Thursday by riding a tractor and later met with people, listening to their grievances.

Birla, who represents the Kota seat in the Lok Sabha, directed officials to expedite relief distribution to the affected people and extend them the required assistance.

Heavy rains on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday led to waterlogging in several areas, including Ramganj Mandi Nagar, Khairabad, Kudayla and Mayla.

Birla instructed officials to coordinate with the public representatives and send a report of the damage within 48 hours.

On instructions from Birla, a free kitchen was opened to provide food to the families in Kudayla affected by waterlogging. Food packets have been distributed to the people in the waterlogged area.

