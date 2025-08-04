New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Lok Sabha Om Birla on Monday morning paid his respects to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren, who was one of the founding members of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), remembering his impact on advancing the tribal communities and his home state.

"The passing of Rajya Sabha MP, former Jharkhand Chief Minister, and former Union Minister Shibu Soren is deeply saddening. He had a profound impact on advancing the tribal society and the Jharkhand state, as well as in public life. I express my heartfelt condolences to the grieving Hemant Soren and his family," Birla posted on X.

"I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family and supporters," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed condolences to Soren's family.

"I have messaged Kalpana (Kalpana Soren). This is very sad news for all of us. We express our condolences to the family, our prayers are with them," Gandhi told reporters here.

Shiv Sena MP Dhairyasheel Mane said, "This is unfortunate news. The entire nation will feel this loss. On behalf of the Shiv Sena and the people of Maharashtra, I express my heartfelt condolences."

Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Shibu Soren, passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 81 on Monday morning in New Delhi.

Jharkhand Chief Minister and his son Hemant Soren confirmed the demise of the leader in a post on X.

"Respected Dishom Guruji has left us all. Today, I am devastated," Hemant Soren said.

According to the Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital, where the former Chief Minister was admitted, Shibu Soren was suffering from a kidney ailment. He had suffered a stroke one and a half months ago. He was on life support for the past month.

BJP leader Nishikant Dubey, expressing grief over the demise of the leader, said, "An era has ended, may God grant you and your entire family the strength to bear this sorrow. Respected Shibu Soren ji made a significant contribution to the growth of JMM."

Shibu Soren led the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for 38 years and is known as the founding patron of the party. He was the third Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

Over a four-decade career in politics, Soren was elected to the Lok Sabha eight times and served as a Rajya Sabha MP for two terms. (ANI)

