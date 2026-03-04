New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has extended greetings to the people on the eve of Holi, saying that the festival of colours is a "vibrant expression of our rich culture, traditions, and brotherhood."

in his message on Tuesday.

According to the Vice President's Secretariat, the Lok Sabha Speaker asserted that the festival of Holi binds people of India in a thread of unity and brotherhood.

"Our country is full of diversity, yet the celebration of Holi binds us together in a thread of unity and brotherhood. On this Holi, let us pledge to fill our society with the colours of love, peace, and harmony, and to share the joy of the festival with those who may be alone or in need," said Birla.

According to a release from Vice President's Secretariat, Om Birla conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the citizens, praying that their lives remain continuously graced by the vibrant colours of happiness.

"Once again, heartfelt wishes to all on Holi. May your life always be filled with vibrant colours of happiness, and may our nation continue to shine with the colours of love, progress, and unity," added Birla.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu also extended her greetings to fellow citizens.

According to an official release from the President's Secretariat, the President, in a message, said, "On the joyous occasion of Holi, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad. Holi is a festival of joy and celebration that conveys the message of social harmony. The festival spreads love and hope in society and strengthens the spirit of social cohesion. Holi is also a symbol of unity in diversity."

"May the colours of Holi bring happiness into everyone's life and together we contribute to building a developed nation," she further said in her message. (ANI)

