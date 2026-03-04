Mumbai, March 4: Apple has officially announced the launch of the M5 Pro and M5 Max, its most advanced professional-grade silicon chips to date. Designed to power the latest iteration of the MacBook Pro, the new processors are built using a proprietary "Fusion Architecture" that integrates two dies into a single system on a chip (SoC) to deliver a significant boost in performance and efficiency.

The new architecture utilizes third-generation three-nanometre technology to connect the dies with high bandwidth and low latency. This design allows for a massive increase in artificial intelligence compute, with Apple reporting over four times the peak GPU compute for AI tasks compared to the previous generation of chips. iPhone 17e Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Apple's New CPU Architecture and 'Super Cores'

Both the M5 Pro and M5 Max feature a new 18-core CPU configuration. This includes six "super cores," which the company describes as the fastest CPU cores in the world, alongside 12 newly designed performance cores. The combination is engineered to handle multithreaded workloads up to 30 percent faster than the M4 Pro and M4 Max series.

For users transitioning from earlier models, the performance jump is even more pronounced. Apple states that the chips deliver up to 2.5 times higher multithreaded performance than the original M1 Pro and M1 Max. This capability is targeted at professionals involved in complex data analysis, STEM research, and large-scale simulations.

Apple M5 Pro Enhanced Graphics and Memory Bandwidth

The M5 Pro supports up to a 20-core GPU and 64GB of unified memory, with bandwidth reaching 307GB per second. It is positioned for data modellers and sound designers. Meanwhile, the M5 Max is aimed at 3D animators and AI researchers, offering an up-to-40-core GPU and support for up to 128GB of unified memory with a bandwidth of 614GB per second.

Apple Advanced On-Device AI and Connectivity

The chips include a next-generation GPU architecture featuring a Neural Accelerator in every core. This, combined with a faster 16-core Neural Engine, is designed to accelerate on-device AI features and the Apple Intelligence ecosystem. The hardware also introduces industry-first "Memory Integrity Enforcement," an always-on safety protection that secures memory without compromising system speed.

For connectivity, the M5 Pro and M5 Max integrate dedicated controllers for Thunderbolt 5 ports directly onto the silicon. Pre-orders for the new MacBook Pro models featuring these chips begin tomorrow, with retail availability scheduled to start on Wednesday, March 11.

MacBook Pro (2026) and Studio Display XDR Price in India

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip carries a starting price of INR 249,900.00 in India, while the 16-inch version with the same processor is priced at INR 299,900.00. Customers seeking the high-performance M5 Max variant will find the 14-inch model starting at INR 399,900.00 and the top-tier 16-inch model at INR 429,900.00. Monthly instalments for the MacBook Pro series begin at approximately INR 18,317.00. Apple Foldable iPhone Leak Suggests Sub-0.15mm Display Crease and September 2026 Launch.

Alongside the laptops, Apple has introduced the new Studio Display XDR. The standard glass model is priced at INR 399,900.00, or INR 69,793.00 per month on EMI. For those requiring the nano-texture glass variant to minimize reflectivity, the price is set at INR 439,900.00, with EMI options starting from INR 76,774.00 per month. Both display models include a tilt- and height-adjustable stand as standard, with a VESA mount adapter option also available.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Apple). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

