Jerusalem [Israel], March 4 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that earlier today, Tuesday, the Israel Air Force struck and eliminated, based on precise intelligence guidance from Military Intelligence, Daoud Ali Zada, deputy to the commander of Iran's Quds Force Lebanon Corps, Hassan Mahdawi, who was previously eliminated in an IDF strike.

Ali Zada was the highest-ranking Iranian commander responsible for operations in Lebanon and served at a rank equivalent to a brigadier general.

The Lebanon Corps serves as a liaison axis between the terrorist organisation Hezbollah and the Iranian terror regime, functioning as the body supporting Hezbollah's buildup and force development, and serves as the contact point between Quds Force senior officials and Hezbollah's leadership.

Ali Zada previously held several roles, including commander of the Quds Force's strategic mid-range combat means corps, where he managed the buildup of Hezbollah's proxies in strategic mid-range combat means. Zada was a significant knowledge center in the fields of Hezbollah's and other proxies' fire capabilities.

He served as a factor that incited and pushed the terrorist organisation Hezbollah to advance terror actions against the State of Israel.

"Israel will not allow the entrenchment of Iranian terror elements in Lebanese territory, which harm the rehabilitation of the Lebanese state and strengthens Hezbollah," said the IDF. (ANI)

