India News | Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stone of Development Projects in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], June 16 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects including a high level bridge over the Kalisindh river in Barod-Budhadit of Kota parliamentary constituency.

"Inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects including a high level bridge over the Kalisindh river in Barod-Budhadit of Kota parliamentary constituency. From bridge construction to new roads, classrooms and new buildings, these works are ensuring that no citizen is deprived of basic amenities," Om Birla posted on X.

Emphasising the significance of the infrastructure, Om Birla said, "This bridge built between Barod and Chambal Dhipri will now not allow the movement of people to be disrupted during floods, and will connect every village, dhani and farm of the area with a strong road network. This will also directly benefit our food producers, their produce will now reach the markets faster and the pace of development will reach the villages."

"Many efforts have been initiated from drinking water schemes to health services and making women self-reliant. I am confident that in the coming years, the Kota-Bundi region will play a leading role in Rajasthan's development model and will realize our resolve of 'all-inclusive, all-encompassing' development," his post added.

Earlier in the day, Om Birla congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being awarded the highest civilian award in Cyprus, the "Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III."

Birla said that the award symbolises the efficient leadership of the PM Modi and reflects our country's diplomatic successes.

"Hearty congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being awarded the Republic of Cyprus' highest civilian honour, the "Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III". This award not only symbolises the efficient leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, but also reflects our country's cultural richness, policy of peaceful coexistence and diplomatic successes.Certainly, inspired by this honour from the Prime Minister, more than 140 crore Indians will be more dedicated towards the development of the country and global welfare," posted Birla on X.

The Order of Makarios III, the highest merit honour awarded in Cyprus, is named after Makarios III, the first president of the Republic of Cyprus. It is conferred upon heads of state and other people of significant status in recognition of meritorious service to the nation.

Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude to President Christodoulides, the government and people of Cyprus for the honour.

"President, for the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, I express heartfelt gratitude to you, the Government of Cyprus and the people of Cyprus. This honour is not just mine, it is the honour of 140 crore Indians. It is the honour of their capabilities and aspirations. It is the honour of our country's cultural brotherhood and the ideology of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. I dedicate this honour to the friendly relations between India and Cyprus and our shared values and mutual understanding. On behalf of all Indians, I accept this honour with utmost humility and gratitude," PM Modi said.

He further said, "This honour symbolises our unwavering commitment to peace, security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and prosperity of our people. I understand the significance of this honour and accept it as a responsibility towards the relations between India and Cyprus."

He expressed confidence that the ties between two nations will touch new heights.He stated, "I am confident that in the time to come, our active partnership will touch new heights. Together, we will not only strengthen the progress of our two nations but also contribute towards building a peaceful and secure global environment."

Christodoulides welcomed PM Modi to the Presidential Palace in Nicosia earlier in the day. The Cypriot President and PM Modi introduced each other to the delegates from their respective countries.

PM Modi reached Cyprus on Sunday afternoon (local time), marking the first visit by an Indian PM to the island nation in over two decades.

He was received by the Cypriot President at Larnaca International Airport.He received a heartfelt welcome from the Indian diaspora in Limassol. Upon his arrival, PM Modi, along with Cyprus President Christodoulides, interacted with leading CEOs during the business roundtable. (ANI)

