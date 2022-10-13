Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 13 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during his stay in Surat reached 'Divyang Bhavan' and met Divyang children on Thursday.

The Lok Sabha Speaker asked the children what they wanted to become when they grow up. Some said computer engineers and some said police. Om Birla was impressed by the innocence of the children.

Later, in a tweet, Birla said, "I will always remember these moments spent with the children at Divyang Bhawan in Surat. Their innocence will remain in my heart. There are physical challenges, but the courage to face them is bigger than those challenges. Children, read a lot, grow, fly fearlessly in the free sky, we are with you every moment." (ANI)

