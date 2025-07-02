New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the National Level Conference of Chairpersons of Urban Local Bodies in the States and Union Territories in the International Centre for Automotive Technology, Manesar, Gurugram, Haryana on July 3.

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, Manohar Lal; Chief Minister, Haryana, Nayab Singh; Speaker, Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Harvinder Kalyan and other dignitaries will grace the Inaugural Session.

According to an official release, the theme of the Conference is the "Role of Urban Local Bodies in Strengthening Constitutional Democracy and Nation Building".

During the two-day Conference, delegates from across India will deliberate on critical issues, including developing model practices and procedures, the code of conduct for General Council meetings, and understanding Urban Local Bodies as foundational pillars of democracy.

Further deliberation would be conducted on enhancing municipal governance to make it more effective in fulfilling the constitutional mandate, as part of understanding Urban Local Bodies as engines of inclusive growth and development.

Contribution to helping achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. Urban Local Bodies as vehicles of empowerment of women - Role in grooming women for leadership positions in society and polity. Moreover, the deliberations would focus on improving public delivery and enhancing the quality of life for citizens.

The proceedings on July 4, 2025, will commence with the presentations by the five groups on their respective sub-themes.

The valedictory session on July 4 will be graced by Bandaru Dattatraya, Governor of Haryana, who will address the distinguished gathering. Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha Harivansh; Speaker, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Harvinder Kalyan and other dignitaries will remain present on the occasion.

A Show Round of Prena Sthal, Samvidhan Sadan and Parliament House will also be held for the delegates on the concluding day of the Conference.

The Conference aims to serve as an important platform for outlining the important role of Urban Local Bodies in a rapidly urbanising country. It aims to strengthen democratic institutions, share best practices, and explore and highlight innovative approaches to urban governance in the contemporary era. (ANI)

