Washington DC [US], February 3 (ANI): Pop superstar Taylor Swift marked the 2026 Grammy Awards with a low-key appearance at an after-party, despite not attending the main ceremony earlier in the evening, according to E! News.

Swift, 36, was spotted celebrating the 2026 Grammy Awards at a post-show party in Los Angeles. In a video shared on social media, the singer was seen chatting with guests.

For the night out, Swift opted for a classic look, wearing a long-sleeved black top with a scoop neckline. She completed the outfit with her signature red lipstick, layered gold necklaces, and straight hair, according to E! News.

Swift did not attend the Grammy Awards ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, as she was not nominated this year. The singer did not release new music during the eligibility period for the 2026 Grammys, which ran from August 31, 2024, to August 30, 2025.

Her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, was released on October 3, after the eligibility window had closed. As a result, the album will be eligible for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards.

Despite not adding to her total of 14 Grammy wins this year, Swift had reason to celebrate, with several of her friends and collaborators receiving nominations. Rapper Kendrick Lamar, who previously collaborated with Swift on the song Bad Blood, won four awards at the ceremony and made history by becoming the most-awarded rapper in Grammy history, according to E! News.

The 2026 Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles, with several major artists in attendance and performances throughout the evening. (ANI)

