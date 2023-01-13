New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): On the invitation of the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Kenya and the Speaker of the National Assembly of the United Republic of Tanzania, Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla will lead a delegation of the Parliament of India to Kenya and Tanzania from 16 to 21 January.

The Delegation includes Chirag Paswan, Manoj Kishorbhai Kotak, and S Phangnon Konyak, all Members of Parliament, and Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary General, Lok Sabha. Dr Ajay Kumar, Joint Secretary is the Secretary to the Delegation.

Also Read | Kerala: Higher Secondary School Teacher Held for Sexually Assaulting Students in Kannur.

During the visit to Kenya, apart from meeting their host, The Rt. Hon. (Sen.) Moses FM Wetangula, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Kenya, the delegation will also likely call on Dr. William Somoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, Rigathi Gachagua, Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya and Rt. Amason Jeffah Kingi, Speaker of the Senate of the Republic of Kenya.

During the visit to Tanzania, apart from meeting their host, Dr Tulia Ackson, Speaker of the National Assembly of the United Republic of Tanzania, the delegation will also call on Mr Philip Mpango, Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

Also Read | Delhi Government to Give Rs 1 Crore Each to Kin of 14 Deceased COVID-19 Warriors, Says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

The delegation will also visit places of cultural and historical importance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)