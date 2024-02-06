New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Tuesday took up a bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Scheduled Castes Order, 1956 for including 'Valmiki' in the list of SCs in the union territory.

The Lok Sabha also took up a bill to include the communities of "Gadda Brahmin", "Koli", "Paddari Tribe" and "Pahari Ethnic Group" in the list of Scheduled Tribes in respect of Jammu and Kashmir.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar moved the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order Bill 2023 bill for consideration and passage in the House. Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda moved the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill 2023 in the House.

Officials said that the Jammu and Kashmir administration has recommended for inclusion of the Valmiki community as a synonym of Chura, Bhangi, Balmiki, Mehtar at serial number 5 in the list of Scheduled Castes of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 proposes to amend the Schedule of the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order, 1956 for inclusion of 'Valmiki'.

The officials said that the Jammu and Kashmir administration has requested for inclusion of the "Gadda Brahmin", "Koli", "Paddari Tribe" communities and "Pahari Ethnic Group" in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 proposes to amend the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order, 1989. (ANI)

