Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said the Maharashtra Lokayukta has scheduled in February next year the hearing in an alleged street furniture scam in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Addressing a news conference, Thackeray also slammed the state government for "delaying" the inauguration of several infrastructure projects.

"I have received communication from the Lokayukta that the hearing in the Rs 263 crore street furniture scam has been scheduled in February this year. I along with the BMC commissioner and administrator, and secretary of Urban Development department have been asked to appear before it," Thackeray said.

The former state environment minister has been alleging that scams have taken place in the civic body, which has been without any elected representative since early last year. He had approached the Lokayukta regarding the same.

On delay in inaugurating infrastructure projects, Thackeray said the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the Digha station between Thane and Airoli, the Dombivli-Mankoli connector have not been thrown open for the public despite completion.

