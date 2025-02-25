Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 25 (ANI): BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Tuesday said that there is a long list of leaders from AAP and Congress who want to join the BJP over Pratap Singh Bajwa claims that 32 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs are in touch with him and ready to join the Congress.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Tarun Chugh said, "AAP-da and the Congress parties both have hurt Punjab a lot. They did not do anything to tackle the drug menace, empower women, provide employment to youth, increase the income of the farmers...There is a long list of leaders from AAP and Congress who want to join the BJP..."

He also slammed both the AAP and the Congress parties, saying they have hurt Punjab a lot. Chugh further mentioned that both parties did nothing to tackle the drug menace, empower women, provide employment to youth, or increase the income of farmers.

Earlier, on Monday, Punjab Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa made sensational claims, alleging that 32 AAP MLAs are in touch with him and ready to join Congress.

Bajwa likened the situation to the "Eknath Shinde episode" in Maharashtra, where Shiv Sena MLAs defected to form a new government. He further claimed that these MLAs are making 'advance bookings' just like people buy tickets for Diljit Dosanjh's show in advance.

"There will be an 'Eknath Shinde episode' in Punjab in the coming months. These MLAs are doing 'advance booking' to join the Congress, just like people buy tickets in advance for Diljit Dosanjh's show," Bajwa said while referring to the breakup of Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

Bajwa, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, stated that these MLAs are leaving AAP because they see no future with the party.

He emphasised that the Congress is not trying to destabilise the government; rather, the MLAs are coming to the party voluntarily. "Our program is not to destabilise the government. The (AAP MLAs) themselves are coming to Congress. They understand that they have no future. Once elections are called, we will call them," Bajwa told reporters, adding, "I am firm on my statement." (ANI)

