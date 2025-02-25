Bhopal, February 25: A shocking incident occurred at Holkar Science College in Indore on Monday, February 24, when a group of students held the Principal and several professors hostage for an hour. The situation escalated following a disagreement over Holi celebration posters displayed on campus.

News18 reported that the students, led by activists from the ABVP, had put up posters promoting a 'Holi Milan Samaroh' sponsored by private coaching centers. When Principal Anamika Jain ordered the removal of the unauthorized posters, the students retaliated by barricading the exit of Yashwant Hall and cutting off the electricity supply.

The group confined the Principal and professors inside the hall, while staging a protest outside. The situation only ended when a college employee managed to escape through a window and unlock the gate.

The root cause of the conflict was the students' demand to hold a Holi celebration on March 7. Despite the college administration denying permission for the event due to security concerns, tensions flared when the posters were taken down.

Principal Jain reported the incident to District Collector Ashish Singh, who has ordered an immediate investigation. A committee, led by AdM Rajendra Raghuvanshi, has been formed to submit its findings within 24 hours.

