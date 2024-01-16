New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Vishwa Hindu Parishad international working president Alok Kumar on Tuesday said the outfit is looking forward to creating a society where people live by "religious principles" as he outlined its "vision" for the country after the Ram temple consecration.

Speaking at an event 'Ram Mandir se Ram Rajya Tak' organised by Delhi BJP Vice President Kapil Mishra here, Kumar said the promise of "mandir wahi banayenge" (we will build temple there) has been fulfilled and that the VHP's "battle for it has completed".

Also Read | Mahua Moitra Expulsion Case: DoE Serves Eviction Notice to TMC Leader, Orders to Vacate Government Bungalow Immediately.

"When I was told about the event 'Ram Mandir se Ram Rajya tak', I understood (Delhi BJP vice-president) Kapil Mishra is talking about his vision of the future after 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) of Lord Ram."

The VHP chief further said, "We look forward to creating a society where people live by religious principles."

Also Read | Davos 2024: Martin Sorrell Predicts PM Narendra Modi's Re-Election, Foresees India As Third-Largest Economy by 2025.

On the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony to be held at Ayodhya, Kumar said, "The promise of 'mandir wahi banayenge' has been fulfilled and with this, our battle for the temple has completed as well.

"From children to elderly people, even those in wheelchairs, everyone is eagerly waiting for January 22. It is not a cricket match, it is a religious event."

He said there are five lakh temples in 55 countries and the 10 crore families who the VHP has invited by visiting their homes should visit their local temples at the time of the ceremony.

"The first principle is not to watch the ceremony (on TV) while sitting at home. Learn to set out of home after taking a bath. With pure mind and heart, chant Hanuman Chalisa and Jai Mantra in the temples. At 12.20 pm, these 7-8 crore people will consecrate the statue (in Ayodhya)," he said.

Others who participated in the event included Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and folk singer Malini Awasthi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)