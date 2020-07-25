New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) With results still awaited more than four months after the elections in Guyana, India on Saturday said it looks forward to the early conclusion of the electoral process in the Caribbean nation in the interest of democracy.

India further hopes that the outcome of the election is respected by all parties, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in response to media queries on the election impasse in Guyana.

India has been closely following developments of the general and regional elections held on March 2, 2020, he said.

It has been more than four months since the elections in Guyana and the results are still awaited, he noted.

"As a time-tested friend of Guyana, India looks forward to the early conclusion of the electoral process in the interest of democracy in Guyana," Srivastava said.

David Granger, the long-serving president, initially appeared to have won the polls, but the opposition People's Progressive Party (PPP) alleged fraud and both sides agreed to a recount.

The new results suggested Granger had lost. The government has been refusing to accept it and has repeatedly gone to court to delay the official declaration of results.

