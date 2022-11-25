New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Friday said that they are looking into small clips of the court proceedings that are taken out without context and put on social media platforms.

"These 10 seconds clips etc often are without context. We are looking into it," CJI DY Chandrachud said.

Also Read | Defence Minister @rajnathsingh to Co-chair 4th India-France Annual Defence Dialogue with … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The CJI said he has to maintain the sanctity of the institution of judiciary and noted that the copyright of live-streaming of court proceedings is with the Supreme court.

The court was dealing with a plea seeking proper implementation of the live streaming process across the High Courts.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2022: Government Convenes All-Party Meeting on December 6 To Discuss Legislative Business and Important Issues.

The top court asked its Registry to examine the suggestion made by Senior Advocate Indira Jaising to include links of video conference hearings in the cause list.

Senior Advocate Indira Jaising apprised the bench that her junior has drawn her attention to small clips of hearings put on Instagram without context. She urged the court that there is a need of copyright rules and some monitoring of social media.

During the hearing, CJI DY Chandrachud said they had formed a committee of a few HC judges as part of the e-committee project to develop live streaming across all high courts.

The top court also said that they are engaging the services of a consultant to create their own platform for livestreaming and currently the top court is using the NIC platform for live broadcasting of Constitution bench matters and High Courts are currently using YouTube.

The top court also said that they are going to put out an expression of interest and engage an agency to set up the judicial infrastructure to live-stream court proceedings.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing in January 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)