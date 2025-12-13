New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday met representatives of workers' unions from across the country at the Jan Sansad, during which they raised deep concerns about the four new Labour Codes. The interaction focused on the impact of the codes on workers' rights, collective bargaining and the future of organised labour.

In a post shared on X, Gandhi wrote, "Today, a meeting was held in the Jan Sansad with representatives of workers' unions from across the country, during which a detailed and serious discussion was held with them on the new Labour Codes. They are very concerned about these 4 new Labour Codes - according to them, these laws have been made to weaken the rights of workers and their organisations and to suppress the voice of their rights. Their concerns and suggestions were listened to carefully, and they were promised to raise their voice while taking this discussion forward."

Earlier on Friday, Gandhi also flagged the worsening air pollution crisis in northern India and other parts of the country, demanding a detailed parliamentary discussion to evolve a systematic, long-term plan to tackle the problem. Addressing the Lok Sabha, he said most major cities were "living under a blanket of poisonous air," warning that millions of children were developing lung diseases and that the health of future generations was at grave risk.

"This is not an ideological issue," Gandhi said, stressing that air pollution is a challenge on which the government and opposition can find common ground. He proposed a constructive debate in Parliament, free from political acrimony, followed by a city-wise, methodical plan led by the Prime Minister to address pollution over the next five to ten years. (ANI)

