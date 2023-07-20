Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 20 (ANI): Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday wrote to the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the issue of the slow investigation being conducted in the Saradha Scam and urged to provide justice to the people of Bengal.

The letter stated, "This is to bring to your kind notice about the sorry state of affairs with respect to the investigation into the Saradha Chit Fund Scam being investigated into by the CBI which is resulting into loss of faith of the people of Bengal on such a premier investigating agency."

"The angst of the general populace of Bengal is why the CBI is not going after the kingpin of the scam. The investigation done till now has made it abundantly clear that Mamata Banerjee, the present Chief Minister of West Bengal had orchestrated the entire scam in connivance with the heads of various chit fund companies and intact she is a direct beneficiary of the proceeds of crime, "added Adhikari.

"Time and again, various evidences have come to light which has directly pointed the needle towards the misdoings of Mamata Banerjee in orchestrating the entire chit fund scams in Bengal. Instances are replete when, Kunal Ghosh, an accused in the case, while being in custody, had often made statements to the media while being taken to and from Court that the real culprit is Smt Banerjee and if raids are conducted, the entire stash of the proceeds of crime will be unearthed, "further added the BJP leader.

Suvendu Adhikari also wrote, "Despite such incriminating statements being made by a prime accused who was in custody for almost 34 months, the CBI took no steps to interrogate Smt Banerjee to take the investigation to its logical conclusion. Such inaction on the part of CBI raises serious doubts in the minds of the people of Bengal as to whether the CBI is even competent enough to conduct a free and fair investigation such that kingpins are held and nabbing of small fishes are not celebrated as a victory."

"Furthermore, it is now in public knowledge that paintings of Smt Banerjee were purchased at astronomical prices by the Chit fund boss and was infact used as a means to launder money thus making Mamata Banerjee a direct beneficiary of the proceeds of crime. Even after such evidence coming to light, the CBI took no action to act upon such information and give justice to the lakhs of poor people who are the victims of this scam and who lost their life savings as a consequence of the wrongdoings of few high and mighty," added Suvendu.

The West Bengal LoP also wrote, "In light of the above stated facts, you are requested to immediately take steps to bring the investigation to the correct track such that the intention with which the Supreme Court of India had transferred the investigation to the CBI is adhered to in letter and spirit. You are also requested to honour the patience of the people of Bengal who are waiting for almost a decade now for justice, by nabbing the real kingpin of the chit-fund scam who unfortunately happens to be the Chief Minister of West Bengal."

"In the backdrop of the facts, it is imperative that Mamata Banerjee and Kunal Ghosh be immediately questioned/interrogated in order to bring the offenders and kingpins to book thereby taking the unending investigation to a logical conclusion, the letter concluded. (ANI)

