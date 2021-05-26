New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday greeted people on Buddha Purnima, saying the eternal message of Lord Buddha of peace, brotherhood and compassion continues to inspire humanity across the globe.

Buddha Purnima is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha.

"Lord Buddha's eternal message of peace, brotherhood and compassion continues to inspire humanity across the globe. On this occasion, let us commit ourselves to the path of compassion and tolerance shown by Lord Buddha," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

