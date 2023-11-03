Dehradun, Nov 3 (PTI) Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt on Friday said the lotus will be his party's "only candidate from all seats" in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The lotus is the BJP's election symbol.

"As the Prime Minister has already said, the lotus will be our only candidate from all seats in the Lok Sabha elections," Bhatt said responding to a question from reporters here.

It applies to all the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand too, he said when asked whether the party will rely on its sitting MPs or may field new faces this time as well.

The BJP has been winning all the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand for two consecutive general elections held in 2014 and 2019.

Bhatt said the party always remains in touch with its MPs through various organisational programmes and the leadership is aware of how active each of them is on the ground.

"Our MPs did a commendable job by staying in the midst of the people of their respective constituencies at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. They worked hard to ensure that benefits of the central government schemes reached people on the ground despite the crisis," Bhatt said.

"As for their candidature in the elections in future, the BJP is an ideology and cadre-based party in which personal ambitions are not important," he added.

The Uttarakhand BJP chief also took a dig at the opposition Congress, saying its leaders are always worried whether they would be given an opportunity to contest the polls.

"We only think about serving the party with all our dedication and are always ready to offer our services. Unlike the Opposition, we aren't always worried about our candidature in the polls," he said.

