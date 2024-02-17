Screenshot from the viral video of the avalanche Sarbal area of Sonamarg

Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 17 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority (JK DMA) said on Saturday that an avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2200 metres over eight districts including Kupwara in the next 24 hours.

It said the avalanche is likely above 2200 metres over Bandipore, Baramulla, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Ramban.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 122 Arrested Across State for Impersonation, Cheating in Police Constable Recruitment Exam.

In its warning, JKDMA asked people living in these areas to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche-prone areas.

JK DMA said in its post on X that people can dial 112 for help.

Also Read | Suhani Bhatnagar Death Cause Revealed: Dangal Actress Was Suffering From Dermatomyositis.

On February 9, a snow avalanche hit the Sarbal area of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district.

However, no loss of life or injuries were reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)